Georgia O'Keeffe and Her Houses 英語版　オキーフ

ジョージアオキーフと２つの家の英語版[著者]バーバラ・ビューラー・ラインズ、アガピタ・ジュディ・ロペス[発行年]2015年[サイズ]約30.5×24.8cm ハードカバー 255ページ20世紀のアメリカを代表する女性画家、ジョージア・オキーフが62歳から亡くなるまでの三十数年を過ごしたふたつの家を、写真230点、絵画33点と共に紹介した書籍です。目立った汚れなどありません。



