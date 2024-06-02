  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+
商品番号 Y77364713093
商品名

Modeling Financial Time Series with S+
ブランド名 Ysmall
特別価格 税込 4,961 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

EricZivot,JiahuiWangThisbookrepresentsanintegrationoftheory,methods,andexamplesusingtheS-PLUSstatisticalmodelinglanguageandtheS+FinMetricsmoduletofacilitatethepracticeoffinancialeconometrics.ItisthefirstbooktoshowthepowerofS-PLUSfortheanalysisoftimeseriesdata.Itiswrittenforresearchersandpractitionersinthefinanceindustry,academicresearchersineconomicsandfinance,andadvancedMBAandgraduatestudentsineconomicsandfinance.
http://narcologia.ru/goods/manufacture161141.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sci-fi418747.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/perpetual812646.html Modeling Financial Time Series with S-PLUS® | SpringerLink
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Amazon | Modeling Financial Time Series with S-Plus | Zivot, Eric ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Amazon | Modeling Financial Time Series with S-Plus | Zivot, Eric ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Amazon | Modeling Financial Time Series with S-PLUS® (English Edition) [Kindle edition] by Zivot, Eric, Wang, Jiahui | Applied | Kindleストア
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Modeling Financial Time Series With S-Plus - Zivot, Eric ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Modeling Financial Time Series with S-Plus | Department of ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Modeling Financial Time Series with S-PLUS (R) by Eric Zivot ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+PDF) Modeling Financial Time Series with S-PLUS (2nd Edition)
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+The financial time series data used to calibrate the model. The ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Analysis of Financial Time Series by Ruey S. Tsay (2010, Hardcover ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Amazon | Analyzing Financial Data and Implementing Financial ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+PDF) Modelling Financial Time Series
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Modelling financial time series by Stephen Taylor
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+خرید و قیمت دانلود کتاب Modeling Financial Time Series with S-PLUS ...
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+Analysis of Financial Time Series
Modeling Financial Time Series with S+

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru