商品詳細
hectorのファミコン用カセット「ムーンクリスタル」の海外版ROMです。純正ファミコン本体、ツインファミコン、互換機で動作確認済み。レトロフリークですと動作が不安定です。大変稀少なソフトです。海外購入品ソフトということをご理解の上ご購入ください。定形外郵便等で速やかに発送します。#ファミリーコンピュータ#Nintendo#任天堂#moon#レア#希少#crystal#ドラマチック#アクション#稀少
超貴重！ファミコン ムーンクリスタル 海外購入品 ソフトのみ ヘクト
