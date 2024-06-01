  • こだわり検索
Dean VMNT Peace Sells レフティ　左利き　ギター
Dean VMNT Peace Sells レフティ　左利き　ギター
ブランド名 Wspare
特別価格 税込 19,240 円
DeanDaveMustaineVMNTPeaceSellsレフティモデルです。4年ほど前に海外から直接輸入しました。輸送の際に塗装欠けがあり、タッチアップ補修してあります。元のナットが良くなかったので工房にてオイル牛骨で作り直してもらってます。ペグもGotohのHAAPに変えてます。また、PUもフロントJacksonJ-50N、リアJacksonJ-50Bに変更してます。ブースター回路のJacksonJE-1000を自作して搭載してあります。スラッシュメタルがお好きな方におすすめできるギターとなってます。ご検討よろしくお願いします。また、確実に受け取ってもらえるよう着払いでお願いします。楽器用ダンボールに入れて発送します。タイプ···フライングVタイプボディタイプ···ソリッド
