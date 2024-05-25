  • こだわり検索
Demi-Luxe BEAMS ショートブルゾン　36 Sサイズ
商品番号 D52385063126
Demi-Luxe BEAMS ショートブルゾン　36 Sサイズ
ブランド名 デミルクスビームス
特別価格 税込 1,600 円
在庫状況 あり

2/19値下げしましたDemi-LuxeBEAMSデミルクス　ショートブルゾンカラー　ブラックサイズ　36身幅約40cm着丈約52cm綺麗めにもカジュアルにも着れるお品です。全体的に多少毛羽立ちがありますが、まだまだ着用していただけます。used品、自宅保管にご理解いただけるかたのみ、ご購入をお願い致します。着丈···ショート柄・デザイン···無地素材···ウールカラー···ブラック袖丈···長袖季節感···春、秋、冬ビームスデミルクス
