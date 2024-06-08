- ホーム
- >
- インテリア・住まい・小物
- >
- 椅子/チェア
- >
- スツール
- >
- MAUNA-KEA' BARSTOOL by VICO MAGISTRETTI
デザイナー:VicoMagistretti/ヴィコマジストレッティメーカー:Kartell-Italy/カルテル製造年:1993サイズ:H905mmxW370mm-椅子の高さ760mm希少性の高いヴィコマジストレッティがデザインしたバースツールになります。ヴィコマジストレッティをお好きな方にオススメです。#VicoMagistretti#ヴィコ・マジストレッティ#カッシーナ#Cassina#カルテル#Kartell
