and wander cubenファイバー ウォレット

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
アンドワンダーキューベンファイバーウォレット4、5回使用した財布です。キューベンファイバー特有のしわなどの経年変化はありますが、破れなどの目立ったダメージはありません。weight:20g(カード三枚分抜くと12g)キューベンファイバーはヨットのセールなどに使用されていて、超軽量、且つ高い防水性があります。中はシンプルですがコインポケット、カードポケット、お札を入れる部分には止水ジップが施され、お札が濡れないようになっているなど、機能は充実。さらにカードケースは六枚分ありますが三枚分は取り外すことができ軽量化も可能ですし、アウトドアや山に行くときに不必要なカードだけケースごとはずして置いていくことができます。自宅保管につき、神経質な方はご遠慮ください。財布形...二つ折り#andwander#アウトドア#キューベンファイバー#財布#ウォレット
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect383570.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/contemplate583177.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/peroration246615.html
cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
wallet with Dyneema® | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet
and wander hybrid cuben fiber wallet | STRATO BLOG
山道具】自分へのお年玉に登山用ウォレット
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
cuben fiber wallet - White
UL wallet with Dyneema® | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
http://narcologia.ru/goods/interconnect383570.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/contemplate583177.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/peroration246615.html
cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
wallet with Dyneema® | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet
and wander hybrid cuben fiber wallet | STRATO BLOG
山道具】自分へのお年玉に登山用ウォレット
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
hybrid cuben fiber wallet | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE
cuben fiber wallet - White
UL wallet with Dyneema® | goods | and wander ONLINE STORE