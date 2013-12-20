  • こだわり検索
and wander cubenファイバー ウォレット
商品番号 W59088459508
商品名

and wander cubenファイバー ウォレット
ブランド名 アンドワンダー
特別価格 税込 1,924 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

アンドワンダーキューベンファイバーウォレット4、5回使用した財布です。キューベンファイバー特有のしわなどの経年変化はありますが、破れなどの目立ったダメージはありません。weight:20g(カード三枚分抜くと12g)キューベンファイバーはヨットのセールなどに使用されていて、超軽量、且つ高い防水性があります。中はシンプルですがコインポケット、カードポケット、お札を入れる部分には止水ジップが施され、お札が濡れないようになっているなど、機能は充実。さらにカードケースは六枚分ありますが三枚分は取り外すことができ軽量化も可能ですし、アウトドアや山に行くときに不必要なカードだけケースごとはずして置いていくことができます。自宅保管につき、神経質な方はご遠慮ください。財布形...二つ折り#andwander#アウトドア#キューベンファイバー#財布#ウォレット
