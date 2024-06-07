Battle Fantasy（バトルファンタジー）【新品未開封・MDCD日本版】

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
■商品説明BattleFantasyとは、1994年4月15日にメガCD向けに販売された対戦格闘アクションゲーム。バトルファンタジージャンル成長する対戦型格闘ゲーム対応機種メガCD開発元マイクロネット人数1~2人メディアCD-ROM発売日1994年4月15日■商品状態・付属品：写真か商品構成説明からご判断ください・商品状態：S（新品未開封）＊少しケース破損あり■共通事項説明・出品物に関する共通説明はプロフィールの中に記載していますので、ご購入いただく前にぜひご確認ください。・出品一覧を見るには、下記のリンクからご覧ください#レアゲーム#レトロゲーム#海外版ゲーム#ゲーム正規品#プレミアソフト#kinjoinfo
