安倍吉俊画集 yoshitosi ABe lain Illustrations

「YoshitoshiAbelainillustrations:ab#rebuildanomnipresenceinwired」安倍吉俊serialexperimentslainの画集(2005年初版)になります。状態はカバーはスレや痛みがありますが、中身は比較的キレイな状態と思います。本商品はお値下げ不可となります。#安倍吉俊#安倍_吉俊#本#コミック／コミック
