- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- 楽器/器材
- 打楽器
- pearl ツインペダル エリミネーター P-2002C
pearlのツインペダルエリミネーターP-2002Cスタジオやライブでたくさん使用しましたので、使用感や傷、汚れなどたくさんございます。特にクリーニングなど行なっておりません。現状で宜しい方購入をお願いします。使用中は特に不具合などありませんでしたが、出品にあたりスタジオなどに持ち込んで、組み上げての動作確認は行っておりません。最近使用していないものですので、動作保証はできかねますが、ペダルを踏むと可動部が動くという最低限の動作のみ確認しました。ケースは片方肩紐がとれており、写真のように縛って使っていました。ケースのファスナーの引き手も１つ無くなっています。他にも無くなっているものがあるかもしれません。DWのビーター、バスドラムフープにつけるスティックホルダーも当時使っていましたのでそのままお付けします。付属品は写真のものが全てになります。不明点がありましたらご質問ください。よろしくお願い致します。
