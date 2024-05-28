  • こだわり検索
Best Denture Design 【裁断済み】
商品番号 N89385136966
商品名

Best Denture Design 【裁断済み】
ブランド名 Nankle
特別価格 税込 2,280 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

「BestDentureDesign1歯欠損から1歯残存までを補綴する」谷田部優定価:￥7200#谷田部優#谷田部_優#歯科#補綴#義歯【注意】書き込みなどありませんが、裁断済みのため状態は悪いとしてあります。スキャンは問題なく出来ました。
Best Denture Design 【裁断済み】

