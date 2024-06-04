  • こだわり検索
【アンプ】Bad Cat / Black Cat 1x12【キャビネット】
商品番号 M53912946885
【アンプ】Bad Cat / Black Cat 1x12【キャビネット】
特別価格 税込 25,900 円
在庫状況 あり

バッドキャットの1発キャビです。スピーカーはCelestionで、1発とはいえかなり良く鳴ります。新品で購入後、屋内で使用していた為かなり綺麗です。ヘッドを載せる都合上持ち手は外してありますが、持ち手も同梱して発送します。良いキャビアンプをお探しの方は是非。即購入OKです。・1x12インチCelestionV30「BadCatCustom」スピーカー
