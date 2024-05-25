バイオハザード 25th Vol.1〜3【新品未開封・PS4アジア版・多言語版】

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
biohazard25thEpisodeSelectionVol.1〜3set【新品未開封・PS4アジア版】■商品説明(アジアエンジン)PS4バイオハザード25thエピソードセレクションVol.1、2、3-バイオハザード(BN)メーカー名カプコンジャンルアクション/アドベンチャー機種プレイステーション4アジア版：音声:English/日本語字幕:English/日本語/Chinese/Korean■同梱内容＞Biohazard25thEpisodeSelectionVol.1FallofUmbrella・BiohazardOriginsCollection(includesBiohazardHDRemaster\u0026Biohazard0HDRemaster)・BiohazardRE:2・BiohazardRE:3＞Biohazard25thEpisodeSelectionVol.2ThreatofBioterrorism・Biohazard4・Biohazard5・Biohazard6＞Biohazard25thEpisodeSelectionVol.3EpisodeofEthanWinters・Biohazard7residentevilGoldEdition・BiohazardVillage・ProductcodeforBiohazardRE:Verse・Biohazardseriespostcardset■商品状態・付属品：写真か商品構成説明からご判断ください・商品状態：S（新品未開封）■共通事項説明出品物に関する共通説明はプロフィールの中に記載していますので、ご購入いただく前にぜひご確認ください。■出品一覧を見るには、↓のリンクからご覧ください#レアゲーム#レトロゲーム#海外版ゲーム#ゲーム正規品#プレミアソフト#kinjoinfo
