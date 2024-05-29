絵m夢 1st配布デモテープ/Two others 新潟V系

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
CDカテゴリーですがカセットテープです。2001年頃、新潟で活動していたV系バンド絵m夢です。￼2001.9.22配布絵m夢1stデモテープ『Twoothers』1.Twoothers金欠のため、大切にしてきましたが売りに出す決意が出来ました。出回りがない超レア品です。値下げはしません。20年以上前のカセットテープですので経年劣化あると思います。音質劣化、ジャケット汚れ等、中古であることを考慮してご購入ください。#デモテープ#新潟V系
