- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 美術品
- >
- 陶芸
- >
- 茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
種類...茶道具萩茶碗林紅陽造箱・・・約15cm×約15cm******高さ約12cm茶碗・・・口径約14cm********高さ約9cm二十数年前に購入し、茶事や大寄せに何回か使用しました。断捨離の為出品致します。気に入って戴ける方にお譲り致します。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/secretarial8016.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless129759.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/update157095.html
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
http://narcologia.ru/goods/secretarial8016.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless129759.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/update157095.html
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造
茶道具 萩 茶碗 林 紅陽 造