茶道具 赤楽 茶盌 佐々木松楽 造
商品名

茶道具 赤楽 茶盌 佐々木松楽 造
商品詳細

種類...茶道具赤楽茶盌佐々木松楽造紙箱・・・約15.5cm×約15.5cm高さ約14cm桐箱・・・約15cm×約15cm高さ約12cm茶盌・・・直径約12cm高さ約8cm三十数年前に購入し、大寄せや稽古に何回か使用しました。断捨離の為に出品致します。気に入って戴ける方にお譲り致します。
