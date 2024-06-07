- ホーム
- 茶道具 赤楽 茶盌 佐々木松楽 造
種類...茶道具赤楽茶盌佐々木松楽造紙箱・・・約15.5cm×約15.5cm高さ約14cm桐箱・・・約15cm×約15cm高さ約12cm茶盌・・・直径約12cm高さ約8cm三十数年前に購入し、大寄せや稽古に何回か使用しました。断捨離の為に出品致します。気に入って戴ける方にお譲り致します。
