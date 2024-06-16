  • こだわり検索
SnowMan Man in the Show ペンライト
商品番号 M91162107466
SnowMan Man in the Show ペンライト
ブランド名 Mswirl
特別価格 税込 2,294 円
2019年横浜アリーナでの単独公演「SnowManLIVE2019〜雪ManintheShow～」のペンライトです。一度も持ち歩いたことはありません。本体の状態は綺麗です！台紙あり。外装はシワがあるのと粘着箇所が弱くなってしまっております。現在手に入らない商品ですのでぜひ興味がある方にお譲りできればと思っております。即購入OK！
