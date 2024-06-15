- ホーム
(49.Z161)書道 墨 鉄斎翁 2本組 古墨 固形墨
商品詳細
書道・習字用品...硯古墨固形墨中国の古墨唐墨油煙一◯一鉄斎翁2本組サイズ(大)胡開文約61㌘約11.5×3.3×厚1cm(小)曹素功約30㌘約9.8×2.3×厚0.9cm#硯墨工芸出品C#絵画掛軸置物彫刻出品中書道家のコレクション愛蔵品です金文字の油の字(画像7)がハッキリしておりません元箱はありません未使用品ですが中古品の扱でございます2本組の出品ですバラ売りは不可でお願い申し上げます#古墨#端渓硯#古硯#赤間硯#骨董#龍渓硯#中国#雨畑硯#固形墨#硯書道#古墨、書#上海#書道具#書道墨#アンティーク#コレクション書道墨書道硯古墨固形墨骨董市骨董中国上海胡開文曹素功端渓端渓硯古墨書古墨、書日本画硯、書古墨、書墨、書道墨、書墨絵水墨画青墨松煙墨固形墨上海墨廠出品書道・習字用品...硯,墨,半紙,筆,文鎮,書道セット,その他書の形式...掛け軸・掛軸
