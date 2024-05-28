  • こだわり検索
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
商品番号 V83172818400
商品名

Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
ブランド名 セオリーリュクス
特別価格 税込 2,360 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

商品名Theoryluxe　セオリーリュクス　レディースブラック系ワンピースカラーブラック系サイズ40寸法（cm）着丈　肩幅　袖　　身幅　裾幅110　　39　43　　41　　85　　レーヨン#SecondO出品一覧　レディース　101369いいね♡をするだけでお得にお買い物♪素人採寸ですので多少の誤差は、ご了承ください。目立った傷や汚れも無くまだまだ十分お使いいただけます♪伊勢丹、高島屋、阪急、大丸出店のブランド服など多数✨✨#メルカリ優良出品者アイテムまとめ；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；；【その他】　★保管上又は梱包した際のシワが付いている商品もございますので、ご了承くださいませ。★本商品は中古品となりますので、古着特有の匂いのある商品もございます、ご理解のある方のご購入お願い致します。★★出品時には1着1着汚れなどチェックしておりますが、万が一見落としがある可能性もございます、ご了承願います(もしお気に召さない場合、受取評価前にメッセージ頂ければと思います。)★受取評価前のお問い合わせについて個人的な主観(商品イメージやさ色味)でのお問い合わせの場合、対応できない場合がございます、ご了承願います。(気になる方は購入前に質問・追加写真のご要望くだされば対応致します。)
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
Theory luxe 　セオリーリュクス　レディース　レーヨン　ワンピース
