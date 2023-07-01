  • こだわり検索
MLB Beckett Plus #146 2018年 5月号 大谷翔平選手表紙
商品名

ブランド名 Wvital
特別価格 税込 15,840 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

大谷翔平グッズロサンゼルス・エンゼルス②新品未使用です♫MLBBeckettPlus#1462018年5月号大谷翔平選手表紙メジャー新人王に選ばれた大谷選手が表紙になっている貴重なものです！MLBベケットプラス2018年5月号#146MLBトレーディングカードのプライスガイドです。表紙：大谷翔平#大谷翔平ロサンゼルス・エンゼルスMLBメジャーリーグメジャーリーガーベースボール野球
