FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame

商品詳細
FenderJapanStratocaster40thAnniversary1994FotoFlameFenderフェンダーエレキギター日本製40th記念モデル40周年記念STRATOCASTERfotoflame（プリント）ネックを採用した、ストラトキャスター誕生40周年記念モデル時代的にフジゲン製造時期のようです。傷の具合等は写真をご参考くださいませ。状態や改造は・ヘッド等にFotoFlameの割れが複数個所あり・GKPickUPを装着していたため、ボディにネジ跡あり、ご覧の通りピックガードも加工してあります（ピックガードを交換すれば隠れます）・アーム中折れのため、使用したいのなら修理or交換が必要・ブリッジ、ウッドブロックで固定（改修可能）・ボディ裏ステッカーはがし跡あり・リアPU交換（型番不明）・配線改造（トーン真ん中のノブにて、3PU共に集中制御）・ボリュームポッド少々のガリ有、交換推奨・ボディエンド側のノブはダミーで現在配線繋がっていません・銀色の2点スイッチも中身取り外し済でダミー・5Wayスイッチ切り替え時に若干のノイズあり（経年した5wayスイッチによくある症状）・ボディのウェザーチェック（塗装割れ）、特に筋状のものは経年による天然ものつい最近まで弾いていたので、素人調整と見た目ですが大きな反りは無くオクターブチューニング大体合っています。調整次第ですが現在特に音つまりや過度なフレット減りなども無く、プレイヤーズコンディション。1994年製のビンテージに片足突っ込んでいるギターですので、大分見た目のやつれ具合もカッコイイです。サウンドもストラトらしいので、お好きな方に是非次のオーナーになって弾いて頂きたいです。自宅管理の中古品のため、ご理解の上ご検討くださいませ。・梱包の際ソフトケース（社外品アコギ用かも）に入れて、ダンボール梱包にて発送します。シリーズ...Stratocasterタイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプボディタイプ...ソリッド
