  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
商品番号 Q31613997090
商品名

FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
ブランド名 フェンダージャパン
特別価格 税込 24,480 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

FenderJapanStratocaster40thAnniversary1994FotoFlameFenderフェンダーエレキギター日本製40th記念モデル40周年記念STRATOCASTERfotoflame（プリント）ネックを採用した、ストラトキャスター誕生40周年記念モデル時代的にフジゲン製造時期のようです。傷の具合等は写真をご参考くださいませ。状態や改造は・ヘッド等にFotoFlameの割れが複数個所あり・GKPickUPを装着していたため、ボディにネジ跡あり、ご覧の通りピックガードも加工してあります（ピックガードを交換すれば隠れます）・アーム中折れのため、使用したいのなら修理or交換が必要・ブリッジ、ウッドブロックで固定（改修可能）・ボディ裏ステッカーはがし跡あり・リアPU交換（型番不明）・配線改造（トーン真ん中のノブにて、3PU共に集中制御）・ボリュームポッド少々のガリ有、交換推奨・ボディエンド側のノブはダミーで現在配線繋がっていません・銀色の2点スイッチも中身取り外し済でダミー・5Wayスイッチ切り替え時に若干のノイズあり（経年した5wayスイッチによくある症状）・ボディのウェザーチェック（塗装割れ）、特に筋状のものは経年による天然ものつい最近まで弾いていたので、素人調整と見た目ですが大きな反りは無くオクターブチューニング大体合っています。調整次第ですが現在特に音つまりや過度なフレット減りなども無く、プレイヤーズコンディション。1994年製のビンテージに片足突っ込んでいるギターですので、大分見た目のやつれ具合もカッコイイです。サウンドもストラトらしいので、お好きな方に是非次のオーナーになって弾いて頂きたいです。自宅管理の中古品のため、ご理解の上ご検討くださいませ。・梱包の際ソフトケース（社外品アコギ用かも）に入れて、ダンボール梱包にて発送します。シリーズ...Stratocasterタイプ...ストラトキャスタータイプボディタイプ...ソリッド
http://narcologia.ru/goods/waveform895717.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/recommended77190.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/forthcoming190892.html
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
Fender 1994 Made in Japan photo flame stratocaster - Amp Guitars ...
Fender 1994 Made in Japan photo flame stratocaster - Amp Guitars ...
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
FenderJapan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame-
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
ST57-65AS ST57-65AS/LPB/1994/40周年記念モデル/Foto Flame/杢目柄フィルム
ST57-65AS ST57-65AS/LPB/1994/40周年記念モデル/Foto Flame/杢目柄フィルム
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
Fender Japan Stratocaster 1994 FotoFlame
Fender 62 Reissue Stratocaster 1994 Sunburst Foto Flame Japan MIJ Strat Guitar 1962 Tweed Gig Bag
Fender 62 Reissue Stratocaster 1994 Sunburst Foto Flame Japan MIJ Strat Guitar 1962 Tweed Gig Bag

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru