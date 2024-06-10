  • こだわり検索
CLUB CAMEL 帽子90s Vintage cap USED
CLUB CAMEL 帽子90s Vintage cap USED
ブランド名 ヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 5,558 円
90年代のヴィンテージキャップになります。1992年製ですが、汗染みや汚れも無く使用感もないとても状態の良い商品です。こちらの商品、返品対応しておりません。中古であることをご理解、ご了承いただける方のご購入お願いします。VintageヴィンテージキャップUSA90s80sUSA木村拓哉菅田将暉古着ユーズドUSED希少90年代80年代マルボロNo.1形···ベースボール
