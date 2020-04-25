BRIEFING × BEAMS PLUS / 別注 G-03 ウォレット L

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ブリーフィング×ビームス別注G-03ウォレットLMADEINUSAカラー：ブラック幅22.5／高さ11.5／奥行3cmユーズド感少なく、目立つ汚れや傷は見当たりません。中古品であることをご理解の上、購入をお願いします。ミステリーランチラゲッジレーベル吉田カバンTUMIグレゴリー管理：4400
