DJRossOneRapTees:ACollectionofHip-HopT-Shirts1980-1999powerHouseBooks新品未開封シールド状態です。RAPTEES/ラップティーズヒップホップにまつわる様々なグッズの世界的主要コレクターの1人であるDJロスワンが長年集めた500枚以上のヒップホップビンテージTシャツをカタログ形式で見せていく写真集、”RAPTEES”として発表されました。”RAPTEES”は、他に類を見ない質量で、この先の世代にとっては重要な参考書籍として絶対的なものになるでしょう。超レアなシャツが多数掲載されたスタイルガイドとしての価値のある参照書としてだけではなく、”RAPTEES”はユニークなヒップホップの歴史年表でもあるのです。1980-1984年くらいまでの、SugarHillGangのコンサートシャツやNewyorkFreshFestのTシャツから始まり、PublicEnemy,BoogieDownProductions,BeastieBoys,EricBandRakim,WuTangClan,JayZ,Nas,EMPD...などその後およそ20年間に及ぶヒップホップの歴史の中でも、特にレアなシャツが収められています。さらに”RAPTEES”にはラップ黄金期に路上の店で売られていた、NotoriousBIGとTupacShakurのメモリアルTシャツも収められています。よくあるロックのシャツとは違い、ヒップホップのTシャツは数量限定で作られていたので、この本に収められている、コンサート会場限定のプロモTシャツは市場で見つけるのはほぼ不可能です。DJROSSONEが長年これらのお宝Tシャツを追い続け、他に類を見ない一冊の本としてまとめたのです。



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 book by ...



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 book by DJ ROSS ONE / Brand New Sealed



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999



ビンテージ・ヒップホップTシャツ写真集『RAP TEES』発売。記念 ...



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 | DELIC-A-TESSEN powered by BASE



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 book by ...



Rap Tees Book A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 DJ Ross One ORIGINAL!



Rap Tees A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirt www.apidofarm.com



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 book by ...



フェア】 RAP TEES Volume 2 A Collection of Hip-Hop T-Shirts & More ...



Rap Tees: A Collection of Hip Hop T-Shirts 1980-1999 BOOK by DJ Ross One SEALED



Amazon | Cult T-Shirts: Over 500 Rebel Tees From the 70s & 80s ...