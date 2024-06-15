  • こだわり検索
[新品未開封品]ps4 gold taco bell edition
商品番号 N68630420119
商品名

ブランド名 Nvital
特別価格 税込 35,520 円
在庫状況 あり

数量：

商品詳細

こちらの商品は新品未開封品です。世界で6500台しか生産されていない希少品です。ebayで１２万円ほどで購入致しました。コレクション用として購入し、暗所に保管。日本では販売されておりません。リサイクル段ボールで厳重に梱包してお届け致します。※8個の発泡スチロールはありません
