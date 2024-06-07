From Lascaux to Brooklyn Paul Rand

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ラスコーからブルックリンへ著：ポール・ランド世界的グラフィックデザイナー、ポール・ランド。広告デザインとタイポグラフィの分野における先駆的な仕事は、“商業芸術”を“ファインアート”へと押し上げた。ラスコー洞窟壁画の教訓…芸術とは直感的で自律的な、時代を超えた営みである…読者を目覚めさせ、芸術作品からどのように伝わるのかを示す。ピサの斜塔からセザンヌの絵画、アフリカ彫刻、ゴーガンの水差し、ブルックリンの公園まで、時代、場所、目的、スタイル、ジャンルを問わず、美的感覚を刺激する。アートとビジネスの関係、クライアントへのデザイン・アイデアとスケッチのプレゼンテーション、タイポグラフィ・スタイルをめぐる議論、グリッドに適用される組合せ幾何学の美学など、ランドは、自身の見事なグラフィック作品の例や、折衷的な傑作の数々を示しながら論じている。グラフィック・デザインの実践や理論に興味のある人なら誰でも、この本を読めば興味を持ち、啓発されるだろう。ハードカバー英語178ページサイズ：19.8×26.0×1.8cm発行：YaleUniversityPress1996年
