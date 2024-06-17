  • こだわり検索
Introduction to Accounting for Finance
商品詳細

Newedition(2017)ofthispopularworkbookfornewanalystsandtrainees.Thispracticalworkbookteachesthestreamlinedaccountingthatfinancialanalystsneedtounderstandandvaluecompaniescorrectly.Wedonotchargetaxonthisproduct.Whatdoesthebookinclude?Part1-IntroductiontoBasicAccountingbalancesheetincomestatementcreditsanddebitslinksbetweenincomestatementandbalancesheet Part2-AccountingforFinancialAnalystscurrentassetscurrentliabilitiesworkingcapitaldebttangible/intangiblelong-termassetsinvestmentslong-termliabilitiesequityrevenuesCOGS Part3-Keyratiosandhowtheyareused introductiontoratiosprofitabilitycapitalefficiencyfinancialmanagement即購入大歓迎、お値下げ不可
Introduction to Accounting for Finance

