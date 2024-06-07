Michael Kelly Guitars / Stratocaster 未使用

- ホーム
商品詳細
Burl60Ultraのバーズアイバールメイプルトップが目を引くでしょうが、それは弾いてみるまで待ってください。楽しい、多用途、スムーズ、大胆などは、プレイヤーがウルトラに対する見方を説明するために使用した言葉の一部です。オールコリーナボディは軽量でありながら、上質なマホガニーに似た太いトーンを持っています。バールトップとコリーナボディの組み合わせにより、明瞭な高音と、力強い低音と中音域を実現します。もう少し特別なものを提供するために電子機器を改造しました。Burl60Ultraには、伝統的な構成の60sシリーズモデルで最もリクエストが多かったRockfieldの組み合わせを装備しました。3つの印象的なカラーオプションがあり、それぞれバーズアイバールメイプルトップの外観を最大限に引き出すように特別にデザインされています。ゴールドのハードウェアにより、エキゾチックな木材とカスタムカラーの組み合わせが非常に際立っています。これは、そのルックスの良さを裏付けるトーンを備えた注目のギターです。■CustomCollection60■カラー：ナチュラルバール■ボディ：コリーナ■ネック：メイプル、ModernC■指板：パーフェロー、Compound10.5\"to16\"、22MediumJumbo■ナット幅：43mm■スケール：25.5inches/647.7mm■ピックアップ：RockfieldSSCSingle-Coil（ネック）、RockfieldSSCSingle-Coil（ミドル）、RockfieldSWCHumbucker（ブリッジ）■ブリッジ：MKTwin-Edge,2pointfloatingtremolo
