【8/14までの出品】エピフォン Wilshire Phant o matic

一年ほど渡航するのですが、持って行くことができず、加えて、その際の預かり先などがないのでなくなく出品します。渡航まで日数が少ないので、出品期間は一週間程度になります。売れなかった場合は店舗に持ち込みで買取していただこうと思っています。以下が商品の情報です。モデル名WilshirePhant-o-matic/AIFrankIero製造CHINA/2011年製カラーアンティークアイボリーBODYMahoganyNECKMahogany/1960'sSlimTaperFINGERBOARDItdependsontheseason/22FJOINTSet-NeckSCALE24.75BRIDGEStopBarPICKUP2xAlnicoClassicPlusHBCONTROLMasterVol.,6PVariTonenotchfilter,MomentaryKill-SW,3WPUselector現在弦高(約)12F6弦：1.3mm/1弦：1.3mmシリアル番号1110122083本体重量約2.87kg並の中古品です。何か質問ございましたら、コメントお願いします。値下げは考えてません。購入した際に付属してきたエピフォンのソフトケースも付属いたします。
