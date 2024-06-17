PRS Custom24 Feded Blue Burst

- ホーム
使用頻度が少なくなってきたため出品致します。PRSCustom24(FadedBlueBurst)年式:2013年製フレット：7割程度ネック状態：ストレートトラスロッド：左右余裕ありトップにはピッキングによるすれ多少あり数箇所擦り傷や打痕ありバックにはバックル傷が少しとストラップピンの延長線上に小傷があります。サイドですがストラップピン近くに大きめの傷がございます。その他年数の割には比較的綺麗かと思われます。※目立つ傷に関しては写真を載せておりますのでご確認をお願いします。・付属品購入時の保証書トレモロアーム新品の弦1セット純正ハードケースあくまでも中古品のためご理解のある方のみご検討頂けますと幸いです。また、すり替え防止のため、返品対応は致しかねます。
