ルイ・ヴィトン　ビニールトートバック
商品番号 S45322989879
商品名

ルイ・ヴィトン　ビニールトートバック
ブランド名 Ssmall
特別価格 税込 95,172 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

20年ほど前に購入したルイ・ヴィトンのトートバックです。縦約34cm,横約47cm,マチ約18cmと大きめです。しっかりしたビニールで重みがあります。ビニール部分に目立つキズ等は見当たりませんが、素人判断なのでご了承ください。付属のヌメ革ポーチや底部分にはシミのようなものがありますので写真で判断お願いしますm(__)m希少な品物です。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/reflector238964.html ルイヴィトン（LOUIS VUITTON）カバクルーズ｜トートバッグ｜ビニール｜レザー｜クリアブラウン｜ハイブランド・ブランド専門の中古通販サイト（85419）
ルイ・ヴィトン　ビニールトートバック

