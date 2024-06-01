  • こだわり検索
コムデギャルソン light orange 財布 wallet SA2100
商品番号 N50658140499
商品名

コムデギャルソン light orange 財布 wallet SA2100
ブランド名 コムデギャルソン
特別価格 税込 7,268 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

新品未使用正規品2023SScommedesgarconswalletzipwalletSA2100SFlightorangegoatleatherカード入れ×4　ポケット×2　小銭入れ×1札入れ×1[サイズ]縦:12cm　横:10cm　マチ:2cm素人採寸ですのでご了承ください。
