水谷吉法 写真集 TOKYO PARROTS

水谷吉法写真集TOKYOPARROTS2014年アマナから刊行された水谷吉法の初の写真集。サイン入り。180×244×10mm88Pハードカバー初版本購入後本棚で保管していましたので、キズや汚れ、折れや日焼けもなくほぼ新品に近い状態です。アートフォトグラファーとして国内外で高く評価された彼の初の写真集です。現在このコンディションでは入手困難なものです。ゆうパケットポストでお送りします。現代アート現代美術美術本
