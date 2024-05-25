  • こだわり検索
Tooth Preparation[支台歯形成]
商品番号 L53080803916
商品名

Tooth Preparation[支台歯形成]
ブランド名 Lspare
特別価格 税込 1,850 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

「ToothPreparation[支台歯形成]」小川勝久定価:￥7130#小川勝久#本#自然／医療・薬学・健康数回しか読んで無いのでほぼ新品になります。裁断はしておりません。
