☆新品未使用☆MEIMEIJ☆ノースリーブ ブラウス
☆新品未使用☆MEIMEIJ☆ノースリーブ ブラウス
メイメイジェイ
MEIMEIJメイメイジェイノースリーブブラウス先月買ったばかりの新品未使用ですが、着用予定だったのでタグは切ってあります。素敵なデザインで気に入っているのですが、買い物をしすぎてしまったので断捨離します。サイズ:38肩40着丈56身幅49素材:コットン100％生産国:madeinITALY柄・デザイン...花柄カラー...ホワイト多少でしたらお値下げ可能です(^^)
