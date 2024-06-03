  • こだわり検索
LYFT DOG GRAPHIC BIG T-SHIRT - D.GREY
商品番号 J27947543747
商品名

LYFT DOG GRAPHIC BIG T-SHIRT - D.GREY
ブランド名 Jspare
特別価格 税込 5,880 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

薊様専用ページ！ご覧いただきありがとうございます！正規品LȲFT新品、未使用です。（袋に入ったままの状態になります。）LYFTオンライン即完売商品なので探していた方はいかがでしょうか。送料込なのでこちらの価格でお願い致します。定価6,820円COLOR:D.GREYSIZE:XL昨年ご好評をいただいた、ドーベルマンをモチーフにした、オリジナルデザインのグラフィックを大きく前面にプリントしたビッグTシャツ。ヴィンテージがかった特殊なプリントがアクセントです。厚手で肌触りのいいオリジナルコットン生地を使用しています。従来のTシャツよりもさらに大きめに設計されているため、より体を大きく見せることができます。#LYFT#リフト#lyft#エドワード加藤#パワーハウスジム#PowerHouseGym#CRONOS#クロノス#ゴールドジム
