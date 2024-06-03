- ホーム
- >
- メンズ
- >
- トップス
- >
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- LYFT DOG GRAPHIC BIG T-SHIRT - D.GREY
薊様専用ページ！ご覧いただきありがとうございます！正規品LȲFT新品、未使用です。（袋に入ったままの状態になります。）LYFTオンライン即完売商品なので探していた方はいかがでしょうか。送料込なのでこちらの価格でお願い致します。定価6,820円COLOR:D.GREYSIZE:XL昨年ご好評をいただいた、ドーベルマンをモチーフにした、オリジナルデザインのグラフィックを大きく前面にプリントしたビッグTシャツ。ヴィンテージがかった特殊なプリントがアクセントです。厚手で肌触りのいいオリジナルコットン生地を使用しています。従来のTシャツよりもさらに大きめに設計されているため、より体を大きく見せることができます。#LYFT#リフト#lyft#エドワード加藤#パワーハウスジム#PowerHouseGym#CRONOS#クロノス#ゴールドジム
