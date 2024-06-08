the kooples T

- ホーム
ご覧頂きありがとうございます。商品解説■thekooplesのクルーネックTです。ほんの一部の感度の良い方以外、多分殆どの方はまだ知らないと思います。何年か前に何度目かのハワイセレクトショップにて購入しました。ハワイでフランスモノ買う辺り、、、笑今現在でも正規日本国内の取り扱いはありません。(個人輸入店は別)ですが、バックは無印になります。数年前購入後一度も着用せず忘れてました。サイズaboutM着丈約72身幅約48コンディションは新品の未使用品になります。これからガンガン着て頂けます。一応asis古着としてご理解下さい。着用に全く問題はありませんが、USED慣れされていない方や神経質な方はあらかじめ入札をご遠慮下さい。世界的にみても超クールです。夏に是非どうぞ。。Peace。#サーフ#バイカー#ロンハーマン
