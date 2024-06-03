- ホーム
- 本・音楽・ゲーム
- 本
- 趣味/スポーツ/実用
- ホンマタカシ写真集 Architectural landscapes
ホンマタカシ写真 GalleyWhiteRoomTokyo 2007年 ソフトカバー サイズ:256×180mm本文:16pホンマタカシ氏の写真集。ル・コルビュジエの小さな家、アルネ・ヤコブセン自邸、リートフェルトのシュレーダー邸など、近代建築をモチーフにしたシリーズを収める。2007年にGalleyWhiteRoomTokyoで開催された展覧会「TakashiHomma:ArchitecturalLandscapes」に併せて刊行。塚本由晴氏のテキスト付録同梱。
