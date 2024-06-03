  • こだわり検索
ホンマタカシ写真集　Architectural landscapes
ホンマタカシ写真集　Architectural landscapes
ホンマタカシ写真　GalleyWhiteRoomTokyo　2007年　ソフトカバー　サイズ:256×180mm本文:16pホンマタカシ氏の写真集。ル・コルビュジエの小さな家、アルネ・ヤコブセン自邸、リートフェルトのシュレーダー邸など、近代建築をモチーフにしたシリーズを収める。2007年にGalleyWhiteRoomTokyoで開催された展覧会「TakashiHomma:ArchitecturalLandscapes」に併せて刊行。塚本由晴氏のテキスト付録同梱。
