- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- エレキギター
- >
- バッカス IMPERIAL24-BP-RSM/M エリクサー弦おまけ付き
商品詳細
BacchusIMPERIAL24-BP-RSM/Mバッカスエレキギター【ソフトケース付属】参考定価34,320円2年前に島村楽器で購入しました。ノイズ、ガリなどありません。付属品は写真のもので以上です。エリクサー弦もおまけでおつけします。BodyTop：BurlPoplarBody：MahoganyNeck：RoastedMapleFingerboard：RoastedMaple24FBridge：SynchronizedTremMachineheads：RotomaticTypePickups：OriginalH-S-HsetControls：1Vol,1Tone(w/CoilTap),5wayPUSelectorScale：648mmWidthatNut：42.0mmFingerboardRadius：400R付属品は写真のもので以上です。専用のソフトケースに入れて送り状を貼り郵送します。
