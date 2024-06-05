  • こだわり検索
GIBSON Burstbucker Type1 + Type2 セット
商品番号 D47127889013
商品名

GIBSON Burstbucker Type1 + Type2 セット
ブランド名 ギブソン
特別価格 税込 21,150 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


商品詳細

GIBSONBurstbuckerのセットです。GIBSONLesPaulStandardに搭載されていたモデル。ほとんど使用していなかったので綺麗です。（実質使用期間　1か月未満）TYPE-1ネック用リード長さ：40cm抵抗値：7.852kオームTYPE-2ブリッジ用リード長さ：40cm抵抗値：8.358kオームSHURのピックアップケースに入れて発送します。（SHURのピックアップではありません、ケースのみ）バーストバッカー　カスタムバッカーcustombackerレスポール　セミアコ　es-33557classicピックアップ　viviecallionocdriotfendergibsonテレキャス　セミアコ　レスポール　エフェクター　歪み　MarshallESPprsClione音抜け　送料込みアクセサリー・パーツ···ピックアップシリーズ···Gibson
