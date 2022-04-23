  • こだわり検索
Contemporary Fashion Photographers
ContemporaryFashionPhotographer多少ゆがみがあります本書は、50人の国際的なファッション・フォトグラファーを500ページの新しいフォーマットで紹介する。国際的な雑誌やファッション・ハウスの最新キャンペーンでファッション・フォトグラファーとして引っ張りだこの新鋭たちだが、一般にはまだ無名であることが多い。彼らの作品はほとんどが依頼されたものでありながら、芸術的で、広告とアートのギャップを埋めるものである。各アーティストの略歴と作品画像を多数掲載。出版社‏:‎DaabPub(2009/9/15)発売日‏:‎2009/9/15言語‏:‎英語,ドイツ語ハードカバー‏:‎497ページ
