「ファンタスティックマン 28号2018」PRADA Invites ポスター付
「ファンタスティックマン 28号2018」PRADA Invites ポスター付
ブランド名 Ysmall
税込 2,022 円
ファンタスティックマン28号「FANTASTICMANIssue28AW2018」PRADAInvitesポスター付2018年FantasticMan【絶版】◆◆詳細◆◆2005年に創刊のアムステルダム発祥ファッションマガジン「FANTASTICMAN」28号「BUTT」で知られる「JopvanBennekom」がデザインディレクションを手がけています。ヒップホップグループOFWGKTAのタイラー・ザ・クリエイター(Tyler,TheCreator)が表紙、ほか、マーク・ペックメジアン、ポール・フリンなど★付録として4組の著名クリエイターを迎えたプロジェクト「PradaInvites」【ポスター付（四つ折り）約56×42cm】＊Ronan\u0026ErwanBouroullec(ロナン＆エルワン・ブルレック)、KonstantinGrcic(コンスタンティン・グルチッチ)、Herzog\u0026deMeuron(ヘルツォーク\u0026ド・ムーロン)、RemKoolhaas(レム・コールハース)というデザインや建築業界におけるオーソリティと言うべき4組にPradaのアイコンであるブラックナイロンを用いた作品を製作してもらうというもの◆◆仕様◆◆洋書英語メンズファッションデザイン雑誌写真集ペーパーバック30×23.5cm263ページ◆◆状態◆◆表紙に経年による薄スレが少し背側に傷が一箇所ページ良好#本#ファッション#紳士服#デザイン#プラダ
