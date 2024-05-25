  • こだわり検索
【価格値下げ】PRS（ポールリードスミス）SE SANTANA
【価格値下げ】PRS（ポールリードスミス）SE SANTANA
ブランド名 ポールリードスミス
特別価格 税込 22,000 円
タイプ···ストラトキャスタータイプシリーズ···PRSアクセサリー・パーツ···ケースPRS（ポールリードスミス）SESANTANAモデルです。横浜にある某石○楽器にて購入しました。サンタナに憧れてナチュラルカラー仕様を買い込みましたが、弾く時間がなく、専用ケースに入れて保管していました。大きなキズや演奏に支障となるような不具合などありませんが、当方、専門家でも業者でもありません。素人判断ですので不安がある方は購入をお控え下さい。ご検討のほど、よろしくお願い致します。
