LeSportsacレスポートサック 大容量 通勤 トートバッグ
商品番号 L45126096377
商品名

LeSportsacレスポートサック 大容量 通勤 トートバッグ
ブランド名 Lspare
特別価格 税込 2,664 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

新品未使用品。並行輸入品です。サイズ：51*36*13cmメイン収納が２つに分かれているので、荷物の多い方の仕分けに便利です。ポケットも沢山ついてます。通勤、通学、マザーズバッグ、普段使い、お出かけと様々な用途で使用可能‼︎A4サイズのノート類がすっぽり収納できます(^^)海外並行輸入品と正規品は同じ品番であっても、細部など異なる場合があります。ご理解いただける方のみお願いします。デパートやブティックと同レベルの完璧さをお求めの方・神経質な方はご購入をご遠慮ください。必ず良くお考えになってからご購入ください。ご理解いただける方の購入をお待ちしております。ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーご不明点等ございましたら、お気軽にご質問ください。★100円引きで専用お作りいたします。コメントください。#トートバッグ#ロングハンドル#シンプル#大容量#キャンバス#デザイン#レディース
LeSportsacレスポートサック 大容量 通勤 トートバッグ

