Vintage 1990 World Series T-Shirt
Vintage 1990 World Series T-Shirt
1990年のワールドシリーズ、アスレチックス対レッズのTシャツです。1990年のワールドシリーズチャンピオン、シンシナティ・レッズ、オークランドアスレチックス記念Ｔシャツ！往年のファンはもちろん、あの頃のMLBが好きな方、レトロなデザインが好きな方にオススメ！今では本国アメリカでも持っている人は少ないかもしれない、プレミアムな一着は、コレクションとしてもオススメです。salemsportswearサイズL着丈62身幅48中古、ヴィンテージにご理解ある方のみよろしくお願いします。
