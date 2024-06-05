- ホーム
- Pearl Jam yield vintage tee ビンテージ tシャツ
PearlJamvintageteeyieldパールジャム ヴィンテージ ビンテージ バンドtシャツサイズXL相当着丈74身幅62肩幅61pearljamのvintagetシャツになります。 ロサンゼルスのローズボールで開催してるフリマで購入したものを5〜6年まえに交換していただきました。pearljamは個人的に大好きなバンドで他にも数枚持っているため、1番ヴィンテージ感があるこちらを出品しようと決めました。ここまで綺麗に色落ちしてるtシャツは何十枚も持ってますがなかなか会うことはできないと思います。SAINTMxxxxxxがサンプリングに使ってたデザインです。タグははじめからついてません。ボックスシルエットの1着です。 またinsideoutに着て楽しむことも多かったです。 目立ったダメージは見受けられませんが、あくまで中古品ですのでご理解のほどよろしくお願いします。#vintage#90s#fearofgod#jerrylorenzo#essentials#SAINTMxxxxxx
