Walpurgis 完全生産限定盤　1CD＋3BD＋ジグソーパズル

商品詳細
「Walpurgis」完全生産限定盤 1CD＋3BD＋ジグソーパズルAimerCD再生のみで利用。《収録内容》DISC1M01Walpurgis-prologue-M02STAND-ALONEM03coldrainM04トリルM05地球儀withVaundyM06SPARK-AGAINM07wonderland※梶浦由記楽曲提供M08TorchesM09marieM10everafterM11hollow-masM12季路M13春はゆくM14WalpurgisDISC2:AimerHallTour19/20“rougedebleu\"東京公演~bleuderouge~(2020/02/22)星の消えた夜にSailingBlindtoyouポラリス夜行列車~nothingtolose~AM02:00–AM03:00–AM04:00StandByYouWeTwoTorchesSTAND-ALONEBlackBirdIbegyouDaisyコイワズライ3minHz(ヘルツ)ONERE:IAMmarie(ENCORE)カタオモイ(ENCORE)六等星の夜(ENCORE)DISC3:AimerHallTour19/20“rougedebleu\"東京公演~rougedebleu~(2020/02/23)STAND-ALONE3minBlackBirdBraveShineDaisyコイワズライIbegyouONETorchestwofaceSailingBlindtoyouポラリスAM02:00–AM03:00–AM04:00StandByYouWeTwo夜行列車~nothingtolose~marie(ENCORE)カタオモイ(ENCORE)AprilShowers(ENCORE)DISC4:MUSICVIDEOCOLLECTION内容省略
