  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集
商品番号 X23149351756
商品名

carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集
ブランド名 Xspare
特別価格 税込 4,900 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

オランダ人写真家、シャルロットデュマの作品集。アメリカの首都ワシントンD.C.郊外に位置し、米国兵士たちを埋葬するアーリントン国立墓地で従事する軍馬14頭を、1日の業務が終わったあとにそれぞれ宿舎の中で撮影。作者の前で眠りについてゆく彼らの無防備さや、意識を失い眠りに落ちてゆく様子など、馬たちと時間を共にしながら、最も親密でプライベートなポートレイトとなっている。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Lincoln61202.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/reboot823636.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/contemplate305877.html Charlotte Dumas (シャルロット・デュマ) の写真展「ANIMA」が開催中 ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA by Charlotte Dumas
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA by Charlotte Dumas
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA / Charlotte Dumas | 小宮山書店 KOMIYAMA TOKYO | 神保町 古書 ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA / Charlotte Dumas | 小宮山書店 KOMIYAMA TOKYO | 神保町 古書 ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA / Charlotte Dumas | 小宮山書店 KOMIYAMA TOKYO | 神保町 古書 ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA by Charlotte Dumas
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA by Charlotte Dumas
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA / Charlotte Dumas | 小宮山書店 KOMIYAMA TOKYO | 神保町 古書 ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA / Charlotte Dumas | 小宮山書店 KOMIYAMA TOKYO | 神保町 古書 ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集シャルロット・デュマ | IMAGRAPHY | IMA ONLINE
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集ANIMA by Charlotte Dumas
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集美品】ANIMA by Charlotte Dumas おしゃれ 11711円引き www ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集Charlotte Dumas: Anima | The New Yorker
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集シャルロット・デュマ 写真集□図録 装苑 花椿 流行通信 エルメス ...
carlotte dumas ANIMA 写真集

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru