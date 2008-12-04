ZaxxonのMotherbase 2000【・Genesis32X北米版】

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
■商品説明ZaxxonのMotherbase2000は、ヨーロッパではMotherbase、日本ではParasquadとして知られており、CSK研究所によって開発され、32XのためにSegaによって公開された1995年のアイソメトリックスクロールシューティングゲームビデオゲームです。初リリース日：1995年モード：マルチプレイヤーコンピュータゲームジャンル：一騎当千方式のシューティングゲーム販売元：セガシリーズ：ザクソン開発元：CRI・ミドルウェア、セガプラットフォーム：スーパー32X■商品状態・動作確認済・付属品：写真からご判断ください・商品状態：B■共通事項説明・出品物に関する共通説明はプロフィールの中に記載していますので、ご購入いただく前にぜひご確認ください。■出品一覧を見るには、下記のリンクからご覧ください#レアゲーム#レトロゲーム#海外版ゲーム#ゲーム正規品#プレミアソフト#kinjoinfo
