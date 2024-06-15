hololive friends with u 鷹嶺ルイ ぬいぐるみ

- ホーム
hololivefriendswithu鷹嶺ルイぬいぐるみの新品未開封品の国内正規品です。事前のコメント不要で即ご購入頂いて全く問題ありません。もともとのビニール袋に入っていて未開封なので、大変良好な状態です。商品が手元にあるので、即納できます。落札者様のプライバシーに配慮して、匿名配送のらくらくメルカリ便（宅急便）で送料無料とさせていただきます。ていねいに梱包し、ダンボール箱に入れて、入金されたことが確認できしだい通常24時間以内に東京都より発送します。本人確認済みで、誠実かつ迅速に取引を完了させますので、ご安心の上、ご落札下さい。【仕様】サイズ：約H210×W160×D120mm素材：ポリエステル
